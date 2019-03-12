VA Struggles with Suicide Rates Among Older Veterans

The Veterans Health Administration is focusing on the suicide rate among older U.S. veterans. The VA National Suicide Data Report reveals that the suicide rate for veterans age 55-74 is 26 per 100,000 veterans. NPR reports that the VA is trying to identify the risk factors of suicide in older veterans. Risk factors include isolation, access to firearms, previous thoughts of suicide and the rejection of medical treatment by older male veterans with mental health issues.

The VA has made efforts to curb suicide amongst all veterans, by expanding the veterans crisis line, launching a suicide prevention video and implementing a challenge for U.S. cities with a program designed to prevent veteran suicide.

If you know someone that needs help you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255.

Pres. Trump signed an executive order Tuesday establishing a new task force aimed at empowering military veterans and ending the suicide epidemic among them. Here's how it works: https://t.co/HOfWsAHOH1 pic.twitter.com/lHyEKSAmkR — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2019