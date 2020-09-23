“Once In A Blue Moon”

Will this make Halloween even spookier?
A rare blue moon will light up on the night sky on October 31 this year. That’s the second full moon in a month.
According to NASA, it only happens about every three years.
This is the first time the Blue Moon is taking place on Halloween in all time zones since 1944 https://t.co/M2PDgiv9x5
October’s first full moon will appear on the first day of the month.
The second full moon then – the blue moon – will be on Halloween.
But, heads up, the moon won’t actually look blue. It’ll be the same color it’s always been.
Do you consider yourself superstitious?
