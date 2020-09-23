Life

“Once In A Blue Moon”

Will this make Halloween even spookier?

A rare blue moon will light up on the night sky on October 31 this year. That’s the second full moon in a month.

According to NASA, it only happens about every three years.

October’s first full moon will appear on the first day of the month.

The second full moon then – the blue moon – will be on Halloween.

But, heads up, the moon won’t actually look blue. It’ll be the same color it’s always been.

Do you consider yourself superstitious?

