“Once In A Blue Moon”

Will this make Halloween even spookier?

A rare blue moon will light up on the night sky on October 31 this year. That’s the second full moon in a month.

According to NASA, it only happens about every three years.

This is the first time the Blue Moon is taking place on Halloween in all time zones since 1944 https://t.co/M2PDgiv9x5 — Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) September 22, 2020

October’s first full moon will appear on the first day of the month.

The second full moon then – the blue moon – will be on Halloween.

But, heads up, the moon won’t actually look blue. It’ll be the same color it’s always been.

Do you consider yourself superstitious?