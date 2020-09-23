Sweet Treat Alert: What Fall Feature Is Returning To McDonald’s

Move out of the way pumpkin spice lattes – there’s a new fall treat in town.

For a short time, McDonald’s is bringing back its Pumpkin & Creme Pies.

They are actually more like turnovers: stuffed with pumpkin pie filling on one side, and creme filling on the other.

No word on how long the sweet treat will stay on Mickey D’s menu.

For The Autumnal Equinox McDonald's brought back the Pumpkin and Creme Pie! A limited-edition Pumpkin Pie has a smooth, rich pumpkin filling baked in a tender and flaky pastry crust and dusted in cinnamon sugar. #pumpkincreampie #mcdonalds #rockwall #murphy #sachse #princeton pic.twitter.com/kM7Zwadwxa — kevcomcdonalds (@KevcoMcdonalds) September 23, 2020

Are you part of the fall pumpkin craze? Do you crave anything and everything pumpkin?