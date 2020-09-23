Craving A Taste Of Nostalgia: Cocoa Puffs, Trix, Golden Grahams and Cookie Crisp Return To Their Roots

Maybe this is what 2020 needs.

General Mills is bringing back the “classic” cereal recipes from the ’80s for Trix, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, and Golden Grahams.

They’re calling it “the ultimate taste comeback”, although the cereal maker won’t say specifically what ingredients had changed.

To go along with the cereal relaunch, Saved By The Bell’s Mario Lopez is also hosting “The Ultimate Saturday Morning Drive-In” on October 3.

You can join him virtually to watch all kinds of classic Saturday morning cartoons.

What was your favorite cereal to go with your favorite Saturday morning cartoon?