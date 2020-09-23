Life

VP Mike Pence’s Plane Returns to Airport after Killing Bird

Posted on

Vice President Mike Pence has taken the life of a harmless bird. Well, his plane did.

The collision occurred Tuesday evening in New Hampshire, where Pence had made a campaign appearance earlier in the day. As Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Airport, it collided with an unlucky bird, according to White House officials. As a precaution, the pilot turned the plane around and returned to the airport, per the White House.

Pence ended up making it back to Washington D.C. aboard a cargo plane that’s used by the Secret Service to transport vehicles, a source says.

Does hitting one bird make a plane unsafe to fly? What caused your biggest aircraft-related scare?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top