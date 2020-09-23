VP Mike Pence’s Plane Returns to Airport after Killing Bird

Vice President Mike Pence has taken the life of a harmless bird. Well, his plane did.

The collision occurred Tuesday evening in New Hampshire, where Pence had made a campaign appearance earlier in the day. As Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Airport, it collided with an unlucky bird, according to White House officials. As a precaution, the pilot turned the plane around and returned to the airport, per the White House.

The bird hit one of the engines of the aircraft, which was carrying Vice President Mike Pence and some staff. It then returned to Manchester Airport out of an abundance of caution, an official said. https://t.co/x5SuSrSnDy — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 23, 2020

Pence ended up making it back to Washington D.C. aboard a cargo plane that’s used by the Secret Service to transport vehicles, a source says.

Does hitting one bird make a plane unsafe to fly? What caused your biggest aircraft-related scare?