Oreo Announces New Spicy Flavors

If you are a fan of Oreo cookies and spicy foods then this is a match made in heaven

Oreo just announced wasabi and hot wing flavored Oreos. The green and orange creme fillings are only available in China right now, but with the power of the internet, you could probably get your hands on a box. The wasabi flavor is already getting good feedback.

What is the craziest thing you have ever eaten?

