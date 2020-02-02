Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Their Wedding

Grand opening–grand closing. Looks like Pamela Anderson and her husband of 12 days, Jon Peters has called it quits. It appears that the two were not legally married. In a statement, Pamela said, “life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process.” The couple dated more than 30 years ago before reuniting.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are calling it quits after just 12 days of marriage https://t.co/SzX8m9XamQ — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2020