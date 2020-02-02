Guy Gets Revenge on Girl Using Him for Free Food

This is a case of, what would you do? Guy meets girl and they hit it off. They go out a few times, dinner, movies etc. Never hanging out at each other’s homes or anything. A mutual friend of theirs sends the guy a screenshot of a text conversation where the girl admits she is using the guy for the free meals. The guy decides to play a game of revenge. He takes her out to an expensive restaurant, they both order the most expensive items. He goes to the bathroom and never returns. 45 minutes after leaving he gets a furious text from her saying she had to call her mom to get her because she had no money and that they were done.

