People in These States Travel More Than Everyone Else

How does your vacation habits stack up to people across the country?

I am assuming that this means people in these states have more disposable income, vacation time, better jobs, and apparently, legal weed encourages this behavior. Project: Time Off (clever name) conducted a survey to find out which states travel more. According to the survey, Colorado residents take the most vacations, the average American takes 17 days off a year, however people in Colorado report taking 20.3. Virginia and Arizona come in second and third, reporting 19 vacation days. Montana residents take the least amount of vacation at 16.3 days per year. Who travels the least? South Dakota.

On my next vacation, I am picking one of these places at random!

