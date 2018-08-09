Life

Did Nintendo Just Kill Luigi?

No one wants to wake up to news like this

Fans of all things Nintendo’s Mario Bros. were gasping in horror on Thursday morning as the video gaming company released a video depicting the death for Luigi. The apparent death of Mario’s fraternal twin brother occurred during Nintendo Direct, which is basically an online presentation of new trailers. In a trailer for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, viewers had watched Luigi nervously walk into Dracula’s castle. Shortly after, a scythe-wielding Reaper cuts Luigi in two. As angry fans took to social media to express their displeasure, Nintendo made sure to calm their fears a bit by saying on Twitter tat “Luigi is okay.”

