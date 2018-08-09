Man Plants Tree Every Day For 35 Years – Creates Forest

Because trees are good people

In 1979 a 16-year-old boy in India became devastated after he found a pile of dead snakes who had been scorched to death by extreme heat and decided something had to be done – so he planted a tree. Actually, he planted a tree every day for 35 years. Fast forward 39 years later and, thanks to him, what was once a barren land is now a forest 1.6 times the size of central park. The forest contains several thousand varieties of trees and has attracted elephants, tigers, rhinos, deer, wild boars, reptiles, and birds. The man is now appropriately nicknamed ‘The Forest Man of India’ and is proof that with dedication, something little can change the world.