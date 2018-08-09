It’s Already Almost Time For Oktoberfest!

Brost!

Yes, you’ve probably noticed. At night, it was nearly unbearable to sleep with the windows open just a couple weeks ago and now there’s just a little chill in the air. Granted, it’s only still 76 degrees at night, but when compared to 90, that’s a change. And with that change brings…beer, perogies, sauerkraut, and the Chicken Dance. Oktoberfest kicks off at Snowbird on August 18th! It’s time to dig that mug and your lederhosen out of storage!

Mark it on your calendar and get ready to eat, drink, and ride the tram to the top before it gets too cold.

From Snowbird: Oktoberfest attracts more than 60,000 visitors each year making one of the largest festivals in Utah. Every Saturday and Sunday, you can party and play with thousands of attendees, drinking everything from American pale ale to stout made with a wide variety of hops and brew methods. Admission to Oktoberfest is free and the event runs from Noon – 6:30 pm.

And don’t miss the 2nd Annual Snowbird Bratwurst-Eating Championship on August 25th!