$1 Million Worth Of Marijuana Hidden In Lettuce Shipment

Can we get a side of ranch with that…and some pizza?

A traffic stop in Putnam County, Indiana turned up a massive haul of illegal pot – over a $1 million worth. Troopers pulled a tractor-trailer for a routine stop along I-70. But after picking up on several ‘criminal indicators’, they searched the trailer and found 260 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a shipment of fresh lettuce. The greens (both kinds) were on their way to Florida from Colorado. Both truck drivers were arrested.

