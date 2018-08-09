Mark Your Calendars… the Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Coming

Yes, once again a hot beverage is news

Highly anticipated items often get their release dates leaked early… and the Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks are no exception. Employees from the franchise began posting photos of the supplies as they arrived in stores for early evidence the drink would be available soon.

Now, an internal announcement of Starbucks’ fall menu has been revealed as the final piece of conclusive evidence. PSL fans, rest easy. Your favorite drink and all the pumpkin spiced coffee you can handle returns August 28th!