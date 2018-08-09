Men’s Perceptions of Women’s Sex Habits Are Way Off

What the world needs now, is love, sweet love

A recently released survey looking at sexual misperceptions in the US and UK has some interesting revelations. One question in the survey asked men and women how often they believed people aged 18 to 29 had had sex within the last four weeks. Men guessed that women had sex 23 times. They were way off.

The actual number that women had sex was an average of 5 to 6 times. Women were only slightly more accurate. They guessed that women had sex an average of 12 times a month. Everyone seems to think everyone is having lots of sex.