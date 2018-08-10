Drive-Thru Workers Share The Craziest Things They’ve Seen

Every job has its perks!

While taking people’s orders and handing them out the drive-thru window might not seem like the most exciting job in the world, it’s definitely one of the more demanding. Thankfully the public offers enough craziness to keep employees entertained. A thread on Reddit asked drive-thru workers to share what’s the craziest things they’ve seen working the window, and, yeah, dealing with the public is nuts.

One woman nearly decapitated her cat with the power windows in the car after the cat tried to escape as she reached for her order. Other workers claimed to have seen birds, a stuffed possum, and even a cow inside the car.

Another worker said a carpool consisting of “a mannequin in the front seat, and two blow-up dolls in the back seat” rolled up, while a different worker got to see a man’s completely naked wife riding shotgun.

All I’ve ever seen from the X96 Studio is drunk people peeing on the vacant Zeyphr across on any given night.