Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for April 4th, 2023

One of the coolest new concepts for a game is out today–it’s time to Meet Your Maker
- Build outposts to defend against other players who try to break and and steal your resources
- In the meantime, raid other players alone or with your friends
- Every outpost is created by a real person, so there’s no end to the variety and devious complexity
- Available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTrnAIeHDfQ
Sometimes April Fools pranks turn out to be real, like when SEGA killed Sonic the Hedgehog
- The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a free to play game on PC and Mac, shadowdropped by SEGA on April 1
- Funny as a joke trailer, even better that they actually made the game
- All you need is a free Steam account to play here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2324650/The_Murder_of_Sonic_the_Hedgehog/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iC8sIhr-z5I
It may sound dorky, but exploring the Svalbard Seed Vault is actually super neato
- The tour starts off slow as you walk into the belly of the vault, but it gets really cool fast
- Walk up and down the stacks of seeds, reading notes about the specific seeds that are stores in each tub
- Explore yourself or take a guided tour!
- https://virtualtourcompany.co.uk/GlobalSeedVault/
I don’t know why I’m telling you this, but there is actually a CornHub.website and it’s just what you think it is
- Just a bunch of videos of corn
- Honestly too many videos
- https://cornhub.website/
And for your weekly time sink when work gets slow, a digital kaleidoscope
- Mess with the controls, get everything to your liking, then just click and drag
- I would imagine this pairs really nicely with some pot brownies
- https://colordodge.com/Kaleidoscope/