Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for April 4th, 2023

One of the coolest new concepts for a game is out today–it’s time to Meet Your Maker

  • Build outposts to defend against other players who try to break and and steal your resources
  • In the meantime, raid other players alone or with your friends
  • Every outpost is created by a real person, so there’s no end to the variety and devious complexity
  • Available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTrnAIeHDfQ

 

Sometimes April Fools pranks turn out to be real, like when SEGA killed Sonic the Hedgehog

 

It may sound dorky, but exploring the Svalbard Seed Vault is actually super neato
  • The tour starts off slow as you walk into the belly of the vault, but it gets really cool fast
  • Walk up and down the stacks of seeds, reading notes about the specific seeds that are stores in each tub
  • Explore yourself or take a guided tour!
  • https://virtualtourcompany.co.uk/GlobalSeedVault/

 

I don’t know why I’m telling you this, but there is actually a CornHub.website and it’s just what you think it is

 

And for your weekly time sink when work gets slow, a digital kaleidoscope

  • Mess with the controls, get everything to your liking, then just click and drag
  • I would imagine this pairs really nicely with some pot brownies
  • https://colordodge.com/Kaleidoscope/
