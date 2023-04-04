Boner of the Day for April 4th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN YOUR MACHINE IS HOT, YOU DON’T GIVE IT UP. NO MATTER WHAT.
A woman was caught on video making the casino floor a sopping, ammonia scented, urine covered mess. When you’re gambling, and your machine is hitting on every single hit, you have to ride it out. Either until you win big, or until you lose all of your money, and grace. If you get up and leave your seat, someone is going to swoop in like a majestic eagle, and steal it. Former casino workers commented on the video, because incidents like this are more common that we believe. One said, “They will wear diapers or urinate on the floor, but they will not get up from a machine they have fed money to for hours.”
Boner Candidate#2: DESANTIS WOULD SIMPLY GIVE EVERY FLORIDIAN A GUN IF POSSIBLE.
Days after a deadly school shooting that left 6 dead, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, signed a bill into effect that allows anyone over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without getting a permit from the state. Most believe that this will increase violent crime, and puts more children lives in danger. Others believe, that this is affirming the fundamental right to self-defense. Ron Desantis had this to say, “You don’t need a permission slip from the government to be able to exercise your constitutional rights.” Roughly 20% of Americans as a whole, support conceal carrying a firearm without a permit.
Boner Candidate #3: WHAT GUN WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE SHOT WITH? REALLY? HE ASKED THAT?
Student protesting gun violence in Tennessee were met with stupefaction after, William Lamberth, Tennessee State Rep. asked the group of student what gun they would like to be shot with. The students, who were protesting, because they don’t want to be shot in class. What William said was, “If there is a firearm out there that you’re comfortable being shot with, please show me which one it is.” William likely thought this was words of wisdom opened minds, but instead it came off as heartless. The point he was trying to make was that, no matter what gun laws are signed, criminals will always get guns.