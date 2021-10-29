PETA Wants Major League Baseball to Drop the Term ‘Bullpen’

Claiming the term is “insensitive to cows,” PETA is calling for Major League Baseball to stop using the term “bullpen” to describe the area where pitchers warm-up. Instead, the animal rights organization is suggesting a “more modern, animal-friendly” term: “Arm barn.”

“Words matter and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” says PETA vice president Tracy Reiman.

Major League Baseball officials have not yet responded to the demand.

PETA wants people to stop referring to the baseball 'bullpen,' suggests using the term 'arm barn' instead https://t.co/Zm0RB6KKpt — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 29, 2021

Is PETA reaching a little too far on this one? Using the organization’s logic, what other terms could be deemed offensive to animals?