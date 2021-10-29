Woman Steals Tesla after taking it on a Test Drive

A Detroit woman is behind bars after she reportedly stole a dealership’s Tesla after test-driving it, authorities say.

Areyon Niley McKay, 20, is facing multiple charges in the incident, which occurred last week in Troy, police say. After McKay and an unidentified man walked into a Tesla dealership, the man asked if they could take a vehicle for a test drive, police say. The man then returned about a half hour later, saying McKay had ditched him and taken off with the car, according to an incident report. He admitted he’d only met McKay a short time earlier, when she offered him $60 to accompany her to the dealership, the report indicates.

Although it didn’t take long for police to catch up with the stolen vehicle, McKay refused to stop — and led authorities on a high-speed chase before they were finally able to box her in, authorities say. She’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

