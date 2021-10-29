Hot Dog Flavored Candy Canes Are Real

If you thought candy corn bratwurst was a stretch, wait until you hear about hog dog flavored candy canes.

The Seattle-based candy shop Archie McPhee’s, known for its crazy candy flavors, came up with the treat.

Every year we do candy canes with unique flavors. Last year we did ketchup, said Director of Awesome David Wahl.

Forgive me food gods, for this hot dog candy cane is an abomination. https://t.co/6DNUitRAml — Nerdist (@nerdist) October 29, 2021

If this sounds good or gross to you, you’ll be either happy or sad to know that the flavor has sold out. Don’t fret though, there are other flavors like kale, mac-n-cheese, pho, and shiitake mushroom.

Which of these flavors would you be willing to try?