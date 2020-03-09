Pete Buttigieg To Guest Host “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will take his shot at hosting a late-night show. Buttigieg will guest host Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Patrick Stewart will be one of the guests. Buttigieg said he and his husband are touring the country to thank supporters after he suspended his campaign.

