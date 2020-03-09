Red Wine Flows From Faucets In Italian Town

Residents in the Italian town of Castelvetro experienced red wine instead of water from their faucets. A malfunction at a winery leaked 1000 liters of wine into the water pipes. The problem lasted for about three hours. About 20 homes experienced the “water into wine” situation.

