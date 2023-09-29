Radio From Hell | 9.29.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

It’s Friday which means, Sean Means is back to review the latest blockbuster releases and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. After that, we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy and he answers your drinking questions. Then we play a round of Beat Gina and Mayor Wilson joins us for to talk about the Huntsman Mental Health Institute Receiving Center Reopening and the next installment of her book/media club. And as always, we finish the day out with the Boner Recap, Big Boy News and due to some technical issues, we currently do not have Boner of the Week with Dave the Flower Guy in this podcast, we are sorry for the inconvenience!

Watch Above or Listen Below!