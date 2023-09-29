Boner of the Day for September 29th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HE CAME TO A PINK CONCERT TO MAKE A POINT ABOUT CIRCUMCISION.

The singer Pink was performing in Texas when a person in the crowd starting protesting circumcision. Pink, who is Jewish, read the note that the man had on his phone and was displaying towards the stage at her. “What does that say? Oh wow. You’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you? Do you feel good about yourself? Are you going to be alright? You spent all this money to come here and do that? Come on, dude,” replied Pink to the man. She had security remove the man from the venue and continued the show after letting the crowd know about what just happened.

via The JC

Boner Candidate #2: ROBIN HOOD’S TREE HAS BEEN FELLED.

A 16- year- old boy has been arrested in England for cutting down a iconic Sycamore Gap tree that is about 300 years old. The tree was made famous from a Robin Hood film, but was also a landmark for the area it resided in. Police have asked people to stay away from the investigation going on in the area, and are calling the event vandalism. “It’s a terrible, terrible day for the North East. I’m devastated,” said Anna Charlton

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: CURT CONTINUES HIS ABHORRENT BEHAVIOR.

Former Boston Red Sox baseball player, Tim Wakefield, and his wife Stacy are asking the public for privacy as their confidence was betrayed by Curt Schilling, Wakefield’s former teammate. Schilling shared that both the Wakefield’s have cancer on his podcast, but without their permission. Schilling revealed that Tim has a brain tumor and Stacy has pancreatic cancer. Tim and Stacy, however, asking for privacy, are still grateful for the now loads of support they are receiving from fans.

via NBC