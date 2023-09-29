Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 29th, 2023

Artsies

Fair Play • Corporate bad romance • Broadway • 2 stars

Two coworkers are secretly engaged, and when on gets a promotion, it may be a threat to their relationship.

Director: Chloe Demont

Stars: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

Fartsies

Saw X • Horror sequel • theaters • not screened

A terminally ill man travels to Mexico to get a possibly life saving procedure done, only to find out it is a scam.

Director: Kevin Greutert

Stars: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnove McCody Lund

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie • kiddie movie • theaters • 2 stars

A meteor crashes to Earth, giving the PAW patrol dogs superpowers to help save the world!

Director: Cal Brunker

Stars: Dan Duran, Kristen Bell, James Marsden

The Creator • humans-vs.-robots sci-fi • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

There is a war going on between humans and AI robots. When all hope seems to be lost, a man finds a young child that is a robot, and that could be the secret weapon to end the war.

Director: Gareth Edwards

Stars: John David Washington, Madeline Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan

———

Next week:

• The Exorcist: Believer

• Strange Way of Life (Almodovar short)