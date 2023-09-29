Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 29th, 2023

Artsies
Fair Play • Corporate bad romance • Broadway • 2 stars
Two coworkers are secretly engaged, and when on gets a promotion, it may be a threat to their relationship.
Director: Chloe Demont
Stars: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan
Fartsies
Saw X • Horror sequel • theaters • not screened
A terminally ill man travels to Mexico to get a possibly life saving procedure done, only to find out it is a scam.
Director: Kevin Greutert
Stars: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnove McCody Lund
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie • kiddie movie • theaters • 2 stars
A meteor crashes to Earth, giving the PAW patrol dogs superpowers to help save the world!
Director: Cal Brunker
Stars: Dan Duran, Kristen Bell, James Marsden
The Creator • humans-vs.-robots sci-fi • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
There is a war going on between humans and AI robots. When all hope seems to be lost, a man finds a young child that is a robot, and that could be the secret weapon to end the war.
Director: Gareth Edwards
Stars: John David Washington, Madeline Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan
———
Next week:
• The Exorcist: Believer
• Strange Way of Life (Almodovar short)