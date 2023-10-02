Boner of the Day for October 2nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HOW DO YOU FIGURE “IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BANNING BOOKS?”
A sheriff from Idaho, Bob Norris, is unsettled enough about books in the public library that he’s checked out the books, and will not bring them back. “I have to say I was a little bit shocked (and) disturbed on what I found.” he said. He would rather pay for them instead of returning them to the library shelves. The books Bob has taken is “Deal with It! A Whole New Approach to Your Body, Brain, and Life as a gURL” by Esther Drill, Heather McDonald and Rebecca Odes, as well as, “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins. This continues a national book banning trend that has made life difficult for library officials. Bob stated, “It has nothing to do with banning books. It has nothing to do with restricting books. If that environment leads to that child experimenting on a neighbor or a cousin, we’re going to be looking at what type of environment that child lives in.”
via Idaho Statesman
Boner Candidate #2: THE HIJAB YANKING ASSISTANT MANAGER
An assistant manager at Chipotle is now being sued by The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission because they intentionally pulled off a Hijab of their employee. The lawsuit stated that the assistant managers behavior “was egregious, humiliating, and intimidating.” The employee has stated that the manager requested her to remove the Hijab 10-15 times before the harassment escalated into them attempting to remove it by force. Chipotle issued a statement, “We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and we have terminated the employee in question. Chipotle’s engaged and hard-working employees are what makes us great, and we encourage our employees to contact us immediately, including through an anonymous 800 number, with any concerns so we can investigate and respond quickly to make things right.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: CITIZENS ARREST! CITIZENS ARREST!
A man from North Ogden, Michael Gary Larson, thought he was doing the right thing when he shoved an underage teenage boy, and grappled him into a chokehold to wait until police arrived. Arresting reporting stated, “I heard a young male repeatedly yelling for help while another older male repeatedly stated he was to be held there until police arrived.” Michael saw the teen take a construction sign, and the boy admitted he wanted to take it home. Although the teen returned it, Michael shoved the teen twice and wrestled him to the ground, and placed him in a chokehold. Police report read, “[Larson] stated he was making a citizens arrest because he wasn’t going to allow someone to steal on his street. It should be noted that Michael did not own the property that was stolen nor was it on his property.” Larson is facing one felony charge of aggravated child abuse.
via Fox 13