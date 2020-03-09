A couple who quit their jobs as dogwalkers decided to retire 30 years before most people. Steph and Mat Trott are 30 and 34 respectively. They left a life behind in the UK, took their savings and purchased a $99,000 home on the Greek island of Crete. They plan on living off a $10,000 a year budget by using a solar-powered oven, growing their own vegetable garden, filtering their own water and turning on electricity only when necessary. For more cash flow, they are currently renovating another property to rent it out for profit.

Young couple retires in their 30s and now lives off $10k a year https://t.co/7AmtFKekMz — The World News (@TheWorldnews143) March 9, 2020