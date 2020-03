Our last sneak peek at Marvel’s Black Widow arrived on Monday morning. It prominently features Florence Pugh’s character. Pugh plays the sister of Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) played by Scarlett Johansson. The prequel will show how Black Widow returns to her past to handle unfinished business. Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st.

