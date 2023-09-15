Radio From Hell | 9.15.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

It’s Friday which means, Sean Means is back to review the latest blockbuster releases and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. After that, we have another drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy and he answers you drinking questions . Then we play a round of Beat Gina and Victoria joins us for our Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Update. And as always, we finish the day out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

