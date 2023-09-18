Boner of the Day for September 18th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHO SAYS ROMANCE IS DEAD?
A man in Elgin, Scotland is no longer awaiting the answer to his marriage proposal and it’s dropping jaws across the world. The man’s dirty laundry is being aired out as a white bed sheeting wrapped in a chain link fence read, “Will you marry me, Rachel?” which it only took days for a second white sheet to appear. The second sheet read, “No!!! You slept with my brother.” It caused one local to retort, “Wondering if her brother will give his blessing?”
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #2: MARGE, YOU HAVE ALREADY LOWERED THE BAR AS LOW AS IT CAN GO.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has blown a gasket over the dress code being changed, and she got put in her place for it. Marjorie cried, “The Senate no longer encoding a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar.” Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, quipped, “Among many many other things, you showed Hunter Biden’s penis in a house hearing so please spare us the self-righteous bull$#!t.”
via Yahoo News
Boner Candidate #3: SO WHAT IS IT? ARE YOU AN FBI AGENT; A NURSE; OR A PSYCHIATRIC TECHNICIAN?
A CEO from a Utah non-profit that’s dedicated to battling against human trafficking has been arrested for over 30 felonies. A statement of the Attorney Genereals office reads, “An Attorney General’s Office investigation uncovered evidence that Candace Lierd repeatedly made false representations to donors who gave money to support the fight against human trafficking, and that Lierd used at least some of the money for personal expenses including homes, apartments, cars, and trips. Lierd also made claims to be a physician, physician’s assistant, and nurse but was never licensed or registered in Utah.”
via Fox 13