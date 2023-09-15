Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 15th, 2023

Artsies

Cassandro • Gay icon wrestling drama • Broadway • 3 stars

Gay wrestling amateur, Saul Armendariz, creates the character of Cassandro in this true story film.

Director: Roger Ross Williams

Stars: Gael Garcia Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla de la Rosa

 

Sundance Short Film Tour 2023 • compilation of shorts • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

This is 2023 release of award winning Sundance short films.

Fartsies

A Haunting in Venice • Hercule Poirot in a ghost story • Theaters • 3 stars 

Hercule Poirot fins himself in post-war Venice being asked to come to a séance. He reluctantly goes, but must once again use his detective skills when someone is murdered.

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan

 

———

Next week:

 • Dumb Money

 • Expend4bles

 • Stop Making Sense – 40th anniversary re-release, maybe

