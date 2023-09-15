Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 15th, 2023

Artsies
Cassandro • Gay icon wrestling drama • Broadway • 3 stars
Gay wrestling amateur, Saul Armendariz, creates the character of Cassandro in this true story film.
Director: Roger Ross Williams
Stars: Gael Garcia Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla de la Rosa
Sundance Short Film Tour 2023 • compilation of shorts • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
This is 2023 release of award winning Sundance short films.
Fartsies
A Haunting in Venice • Hercule Poirot in a ghost story • Theaters • 3 stars
Hercule Poirot fins himself in post-war Venice being asked to come to a séance. He reluctantly goes, but must once again use his detective skills when someone is murdered.
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Stars: Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan
———
Next week:
• Dumb Money
• Expend4bles
• Stop Making Sense – 40th anniversary re-release, maybe