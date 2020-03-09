‘Exorcist’ Actor Max Von Sydow Dies At 90

Acting legend Max Von Sydow, who appeared in everything from Ingmar Bergman films to “Game of Thrones”, has died at the age of 90. Von Sydow’s most famous role came in 1973’s “The Exorcist” as Father Merrin. Other classic films include “The Seventh Seal”, “Flash Gordon”, “Dune”, and “Minority Report.” Most recently Von Sydow provided the voice of Lor San Tekka in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and Bran’s Three-Eyed Raven in “Game of Thrones.” What’s your favorite Max Von Sydow role?

Remembering Max von Sydow's illustrious, unmatched career with his iconic performances over the last seven decades in THE VIRGIN SPRING, THE SEVENTH SEAL, HOUR OF THE WOLF, THE MAGICIAN, THE PASSION OF ANNA, SHAME, UNTIL THE END OF THE WORLD, BRINK OF LIFE, and so many more. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CFdGQ8jlr5 — Criterion Channel (@criterionchannl) March 9, 2020