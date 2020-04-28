Pixar Has A Cooking Channel Where You Can Recreate Recipes From Its Films

Ever watch a Pixar movie and think that the animated food served in the film looked good enough to eat? Now you can try those dishes out in real life. Launched a little bit ago, there’s a “Cooking with Pixar” channel on YouTube that shows you how to whip up those recipes at home. Want a pie from Toy Story 4’s Pizza Planet? How about a bao bun from the short Bao? Even the cake served Onward is now available. Written instructions detail the measurements, while the videos give the inspiration to put it all together.

