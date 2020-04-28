How To Make Chipotle’s Guac Recipe At Home

Now you can have Chipotle’s famous guacamole without needing to nod after being told, “it’s extra.” The fast-casual Mexican chain recently released the recipe on their Twitter feed for those wishing to recreate the dining experience at home. Grab 2 ripe Hass avocados, some lime juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapenos, plus a pinch of kosher salt and you’re ready to go. Perhaps the trick is to coat the scooped avocados with lime, then toss in the salt before mixing. Once you’ve achieved the proper consistency, then add the rest of the ingredients.

Chipotle Guac Recipe, a thread Ingredients:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup red onion (diced)

1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)

1/4 tsp kosher salt — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 23, 2020