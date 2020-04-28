Life

How To Make Chipotle’s Guac Recipe At Home

Posted on

Now you can have Chipotle’s famous guacamole without needing to nod after being told, “it’s extra.” The fast-casual Mexican chain recently released the recipe on their Twitter feed for those wishing to recreate the dining experience at home. Grab 2 ripe Hass avocados, some lime juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapenos, plus a pinch of kosher salt and you’re ready to go. Perhaps the trick is to coat the scooped avocados with lime, then toss in the salt before mixing. Once you’ve achieved the proper consistency, then add the rest of the ingredients.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top