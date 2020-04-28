Woman Says She ‘Never Felt So Turned Off’ By Nickname During Boyfriend’s Dirty Talk

Guys, here’s something to keep in mind when the lights are turned down and the curtains are closed: make sure you have come up with an appropriately sexy nickname for your significant other beforehand. Taking to Reddit, one woman announced that she “never felt so turned off” by what her boyfriend called her in the sack. Apparently “dirty little tomato” isn’t doing the trick for her and she’s now considering dumping him after six months together, calling the pet name the “last straw”. She also listed a litany of other complaints, including that he’s “dirty,” “disgusting,” and plays video games all day, so it’s probably for the best in this case.

