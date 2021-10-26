Pizza Hut teams with Shudder for spine-tingling deal

Fans of pizza and scary movies have a great deal waiting for them!
Pizza Hut is offering its Original Stuffed Crust Pizza for just $12.99!
Along with this, 200 thousand fans have a chance to get a free 30-day trial to Shudder to check out a bunch of scary movies!
Sign up at Shuder.com by October 30 and use code “STUFFEDCRUST” to get access!
Are you a fan of pizza with a stuffed crust? What scary movies have you been watching leading up to Halloween?
