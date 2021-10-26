California Man Has Eaten Nearly Every Meal at Six Flags Over the Years

A Californian man has eaten most of his meals over the last six years in an unlikely place.

A man in Santa Clarita has been eating his meals at nearby Six Flags.

The man told ‘Mel Magazine’ that he bought a season pass in 2014 that included two free meals a day!

This hero saved thousands by eating every meal at Six Flags https://t.co/229NmbUNv0

He said that by eating his free meals at the theme park, he was able to buy a house AND pay off student loans!

