California Man Has Eaten Nearly Every Meal at Six Flags Over the Years

A Californian man has eaten most of his meals over the last six years in an unlikely place.
A man in Santa Clarita has been eating his meals at nearby Six Flags.
The man told ‘Mel Magazine’ that he bought a season pass in 2014 that included two free meals a day!
He said that by eating his free meals at the theme park, he was able to buy a house AND pay off student loans!
Would you do something like this if you had the chance? What methods have you used to save money?
