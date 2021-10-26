Still Looking For A PS5? Gamestop Is Getting Some This Week

Still on the hunt for a PS5? You might want to check your local GameStop this week.

The company just announced an “In-Store PS5 Bundle Event’ for Oct. 29th in select cities.

Locations listed include Detroit, Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle. Sadly, no Salt Lake, Ogden, or Provo locations are up for this deal according to the Gamestop’s site.

PlayStation 5 Restock Coming To Select GameStop Locations This Week https://t.co/BhJQy1qrMt — gameranx (@gameranx) October 26, 2021

What gaming-related items are on your holiday wish list?