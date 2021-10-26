Busch Light Releases Camo-Print Wedding Dress With David’s Bridal

Busch Light has teamed up with David’s Bridal to offer their very own collection of wedding gowns.

The beer brand announced today that you can now purchase a camouflaged wedding dress in classic green or in an aluminum can grey for $749.99.

Both variations feature “BUSCHHHHH” throughout the pattern and include pockets, a sweep train, and are made of polyester.

There's also a matching Busch bowtie. https://t.co/3wGe5Aiyaw — Wigwam Quan (@QuanWigwam) October 26, 2021

Additionally, you can purchase tuxedo bowties that match the gown for $14.95.

Is this the kind of wedding gown you’ve been looking for? Do you know someone who would totally rock this gown? What would your first thought be if you saw a bride coming down the aisle in this gown?