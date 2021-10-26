Life

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” Is Officially Happening

Warner Bros. has announced that we will officially be seeing a “Dune 2” next fall.

Filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve, released a statement that said, “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with ‘Dune: Part Two’. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s “Dune” and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning”.

This past weekend, “Dune” was released in theaters and on HBO Max bringing in $40.1 million domestically.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, and Zendaya.

Did you see Dune this past weekend? What do you think of the film?

