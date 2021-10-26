FDA Panel Supports Pfizer Vaccine For Children 5-11

An FDA advisory panel has officially endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

The panel made a unanimous decision on Tuesday, which now goes to the FDA for its final ruling, due sometime in the coming days.

If approved, the vaccine would be a smaller dose than the one given to adults – just 10 micrograms compared to 30 in the full vaccine. Just like the adult vaccine, it would be given in two doses, three weeks apart.

NBC News Special Report: FDA advisory panel recommends Pfizer's Covid vaccine for emergency use in kids ages 5 to 11. https://t.co/EJGDy70cNOhttps://t.co/nBJo5fUTGW — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2021

Has your family made a decision on what you’ll do once vaccines are available for younger children? Is there any chance the FDA rejects the panel’s advice?