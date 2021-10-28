Is Michael Myers Homophobic?

Now that the new “Halloween” movie is out, many are accusing Michael Myers of homophobia.

Spoiler Alert: This is because he kills a same-sex couple in the movie.

Luckily, the tweets online seem to be people joking.

One person loudly wrote, “HALLOWEEN KILLS WAS SO GOOD BUT WHY DID MICHAEL HAVE TO KILL THE ONE GAY COUPLE… MICHAEL MYERS IS HOMOPHOBIC CONFIRMED.”

Do you think Michael is homophobic, or do you think Michael will kill anyone in his path?