‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer is Here!

It’s happening — we are finally getting more Tiger King in our lives.
Netflix has dropped a trailer for season 2, and it’s everything we could hope for.
There are more cats, more nonsense, and of course, more entertaining drama.
New episodes of Tiger King will air on November 17th.
The trailer for #TigerKing2 has officially dropped. 🐅https://t.co/34e25jIQzI
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 27, 2021
Are you excited for more Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin?
