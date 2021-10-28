3 New York Elementary Schools Ban ‘Squid Game’ Costumes After Playground Violence

Netflix’s massive hit show “Squid Game” is causing trouble on some playgrounds.

At least three elementary schools in New York have banned “Squid Game” costumes for Halloween because of the “violent messages aligned” with them, Fayetteville-Manilus School District Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice Told USA Today.

Tice said it would be “inappropriate” for any student to wear the costumes to school because the show is “intended for mature audiences.”

Multiple elementary schools in New York have banned Halloween costumes that depict characters from the hit Netflix show "Squid Game," citing its mature content and violence. https://t.co/mX3AlLjKt0 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) October 28, 2021

He added that staff noticed students “mimicking” the show’s violent games at recess.

In “Squid Game,” impoverished people compete in deadly children’s games for the chance to win a huge cash prize.

Do you let your younger kids watch “Squid Game”? Should schools ban the costumes?