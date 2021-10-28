Life

Iowa Bar Offers Cocktails & Karaoke — But No Alcohol

Posted on

A new bar in Iowa City, Iowa offers up karaoke, pizza, and cocktails — but without one main ingredient: alcohol.

Unimpaired is aimed at giving people a place to play games and socialize without the pressure to consume alcohol, according to co-owner Amber Haines.

“I am four years sober; I don’t drink. I still like to go out and socialize. I still like to dance, and sing karaoke, believe it or not. Sober karaoke.”

The bar is also partnering with the nearby University of Iowa to offer events to students in an alcohol-free environment, especially for those underage.

One student said she loves the “bar-like feel” without getting drunk.

What do you think about this idea? What’s your go-to karaoke song (drunk or sober)?

