Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Chris Vanocur

Food and Conversation

We didn’t get it right the fist time we interviewed Chris Vanocur on the podcast. It was our fault… mostly, so we’re giving it another shot! We chat with Chris about his career a little bit, about being retired, but mostly we heard amazing stories about is father reporting from Vietnam and covering MLK and the Civil Rights movement in the 60’s.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.