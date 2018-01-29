Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Jimmy Martin

Food and Conversation

Jimmy Martin is a film critic for KSL tv and SLUG magazine, a Geekshow panelist, and host of Big Movie Mouth Off. On this episode, we chat with him about his career and hear stories about all the celebrities he’s interviewed over the years.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.