What was on SLCPUNX this week? I wrote it down for you.

Transplants – Baggy Trouser
Bouncing Souls – Kate Is Great
Bad Religion – Sorrow
Suicide Machines – Never Promised You A Rose Garden
Aquabats – The Cat With Two Heads
Pennywise – Society
The Clash – Backrobber
Rancid – St. Mary
Guttermouth – Perfect World
Hi-Fi And The Road Burners – Get Up And Go
NOFX – Stickin’ In My Eye
Black Flag – Rise Above
The Interrupters – Family (Feat Tim Armstrong)
SFH – Dumpster To The Grave
Good Riddance – Come Dancing
Less Than Jake – The Great American Sharpshooter
Branden Stienekert – Coming To Get Ya
GBH – Momentum
The Living End – Prisoner Of Society
