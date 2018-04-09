Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Saida Dahir

FOOD AND CONVERSATION

Saida Dahir is only 17, but after she read her poem to 8,000 people at the #MarchForOurLives rally in Salt Lake City she became a leader of a movement. She is incredibly smart, kind, and well spoken. See for yourself!



Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.